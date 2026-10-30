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Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff are moving forward with legally ending their marriage.

A source close to People magazine revealed that the two have officially filed for divorce. The move comes three months after their breakup was confirmed.

According to the source, it will be an uncontested divorce. They said, “Jack and Margaret are filing for divorce jointly… This is a mutual decision.”

“They share a deep affinity and love for one another, and though their romantic partnership is ending, they will absolutely be lifelong friends,” the insider added.

In July, outlets reported that Margaret and Jack had called it quits after three years of marriage.

Amid all the rumors about their split, Qualley’s rep told People magazine, “The narratives running in the press about Margaret and Jack are categorically untrue. There are no trust issues. There was no infidelity or anything outside of respect and partnership in this relationship."

Along with confirming the breakup, her rep emphasized, “They have deep love and care for one another. There are only two people in this marriage, and the sources who are talking to the press and commenting on their relationship are not people who know them. Please respect their privacy.”

Antonoff recently opened up about performing songs inspired by his relationship with Qualley after the split.

He told The Guardian, “Songs which I wrote recently, I obviously was really worried about this specific thing. I sat long and hard with it and thought, ‘If I change the setlist …’ and in my gut there was a unanimous jury that said, ‘No, this is the deal. The deal I’ve made with my audience is that I’m going to tell you honestly how I feel and I’m going to risk at any moment having to stand behind it for f**king ever.’ ”

Jack noted, “Anyone could relate to the terrible sadness and pain, but there’s a great power to it also.”

“It’s actually been really beautiful,” Antonoff said. “I mean, for people to come together, to know what I write a song about, to know how that must feel for me now, to know what that song means to you as an audience member, to just hold it all and sort of celebrate.”