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Nearly two years after Britney Spears’ child support payments concluded, her ex-husband Kevin Federline is allegedly facing credit card debt.

Court docs obtained by People magazine show that Federline allegedly owes over $117k to City National Bank.

The amount is the result of a credit card, a personal line of credit, and a personal overdraft line.

According to the docs, Federline was supposed to pay off his credit card by August. His personal line of credit and overdraft line were due in June 2025 and April 2025, respectively.

Because he allegedly failed to pay his balance, City National Bank is requesting unpaid accrued interest of 20.5% on the credit card, 7.5% on the personal line of credit, and 18% on the overdraft line.

In his 2025 memoir “You Thought You Knew,” Kevin revealed he received $40,000 a month in support from Britney, which stopped when their youngest, Jayden, turned 18.

He wrote, “People hear figures like that and think you’re financially set. But the reality is far from that. Raising two young boys in Los Angeles, while maintaining the security and stability they needed, came with a price tag that would make anyone’s head spin.”