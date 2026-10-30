Keke Palmer Reacts to Janet Jackson Sharing Her & Son Leo’s Halloween Homage (Exclusive)

Keke Palmer spoke to “Extra” backstage at the 2026 Daytime Emmys after her win for Outstanding Daytime Short Form Program for “Glam Through the Ages.”

She told us, “I'm so excited. This is just an incredible, incredible thing. I'm so grateful to the Academy.”

Palmer was also excited for her network, saying, “I started Key TV Network and I really just wanted to be able to produce work that would give other people a platform… and shine a light and create opportunities for others because you know how hard it is out here in this industry.”

Keke said of the “Glam Through the Ages," “It's just about going back in time in history and showing how far we've come and what glam and what representation has meant to our culture and our community. To get an award for something like that, not just the show's content, but also the network and what it means. It's honestly so encouraging. I'm really empowered by this tonight.”

She’s staying busy these days too between Key TV, her podcast “Baby This Is Keke Palmer,” and her wellness app Practice by Palmer.

Keke said, “So, just continuing to kind of create all these different spaces um both digitally, traditionally, and IRL because we do need to get IRL more often.”

Palmer always goes big for Halloween, and she spoke about her and 3-year-old son Leo recreating Janet Jackson and Michael Jackson’s “Scream” video. Watch it here!

Janet shared the videos on Instagram Stories and wrote, “I LOVE THIS !!! HOW CUTE !”

Keke reacted, admitting, "Janet reposting it almost sent me into a tail spin. I'm like, ‘Not my girl Janet!’”

She also confessed, “I tell you that next day, I barely could move trying to do that damn move that Janet did. She ain't no joke. That's some serious stuff!”