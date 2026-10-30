Jennifer Hudson Wants Former President Barack Obama in Her Spirit Tunnel! (Exclusive)

Jennifer Hudson stunned in Christian Siriano at the 2026 Daytime Emmys, chatting with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour on the red carpet.

She talked about being back at the ceremony with “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” which was up for five awards, including Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host!

“It is amazing to be able to come back to the Emmys,” she said. “I feel like this is maybe my fourth year back, so I feel a part of the family. It’s always an honor.”

Hudson also dished on her dream guest for the show’s Spirit Tunnel.

“Former President Barack Obama,” she said. “It’s my dream… Imagine the swag. What would he do if he came down the Spirit Tunnel? I don’t know. Only way to know is for him to come to the Happy Place. Michelle has done it. It is your turn, President Obama.”