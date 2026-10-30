Jenna Dewan & Val Chmerkovskiy on ‘Warm’ Response to His Return & Disney Night (Exclusive)

Disney/Christopher Willard

“Extra” visited Jenna Dewan and Val Chmerkovskiy in “Dancing with the Stars” rehearsal ahead of Disney Night!

They spoke about being reunited in the ballroom on Horror Movie Night and the warm reception from fans.

Jenna commented, “From what I see, the reactions have been actually amazing. People being really excited and loving our first dance back and being pumped that we’re together and liking the new energy that we’ve sort of been bringing, and yeah, it feels like a warm reception.”

Val added, “It's been super fun. I think people resonate to how we feel and we feel excited. I was so pumped for that routine.”

Chmerkovskiy had been suspended for a week, sitting out Dedication Night after some controversial comments to judge Carrie Ann Inaba.

Val emphasized, "I’m so grateful for the opportunity to do what I love with one of the most incredible paint brushes I’ve ever had a chance to do with." He called Jenna “one of the best dancers I’ve ever danced with"... period!

Jenna and Val also reflected on the ups and downs of the journey so far.

Dewan said, “I think there’s a beauty to the challenges that have been thrown at us and that we’ve gone through, you know, outside the ballroom, in the ballroom. And also just, it hasn’t been just smooth sailing for us. You know, week one, we did get a good amount of critiques and we've worked really hard. I've worked really hard on this new specific style."

Jenna continued, "I'm proud of the proud of the resilience and I’m proud of how we connect and we bring ourselves every week to the dances and I think that hopefully is starting to deepen and show even more.”

Val added, "We've gotten closer because we’ve experienced so many different emotions throughout this process... At the end of the day, I'm on this show because I love dance, and I love people, and those two things come together in the best way when I'm in these rooms and doing what I love."

For Disney Night, the two will be dancing a quickstep to the “Beauty and the Beast” song “Be Our Guest.”

Jenna will be living her “princess dreams” as Belle, while Val will transform into the Beast.

Val chimed in, “We’re celebrating Broadway as well. So, it's going to feel, like I said, like a production and musical theater.”

While Jenna said they are competitive, she praised the "insane talent" on the show, saying, “Every contestant that is here is so dynamic and brings something completely unique to the ballroom... I could see anyone winning this."

She added, "It's exciting though, because I feel like we all really support each other. But it's fun to get out there and see, okay, well, what are you gonna bring?"

Val gave his take, saying, "I think our chances are pretty high. I think if we just lean on each other and have fun along the way, I think we're gonna do pretty well."

Jenna is currently balancing a lot while competing on “Dancing with Stars,” filming “The Rookie,” and being a mom to her three kids.

She admitted, “I don’t know how I’m juggling all of this, to be honest. I’m sure when this is all over, I’m going to crash so hard.”

Dewan shared, “Balance is a hard thing. I don't think anyone can just balance perfectly. I think you just do the best you can. You put one foot in front of the other and you do the best you can one day and do the next day. I’m able to compartmentalize… I just try to do my best.”