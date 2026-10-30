Hollywood Horror Coming Soon: Scarlett Johansson’s ‘The Exorcist’ Sequel & More!

Universal

After a monster year for horror, Hollywood’s keeping the scary movies coming and they are stacked with A-list stars.

Scarlett Johansson taking on one of the most terrifying franchises in movie history with “The Exorcist: Martyrs.” The film is reportedly a sequel to “The Exorcist 3.”

In it, Scarlett plays an NYPD homicide detective investigating a new string of ritualistic murders 13 years after she took down a serial killer.

She gets dragged back into the dark when a demonic entity begins targeting her 12-year-old son.

The movie also stars Diane Lane, Lawrence Fishburn, John Leguizamo, and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Meanwhile, Johnny Depp is no stranger to the dark side.

In “Day Drinker,” he’s an eccentric passenger on a private yacht who forms a bond with a bartender played by “Outer Banks” star Madelyn Cline.

They get caught up in a dangerous web by a mysterious woman played by Penelope Cruz.

Johnny’s daughter, Lily Rose Depp, is following in her father’s freaky footsteps.

After “Nosferatu,” she’s taking on another gothic tale in “Werwulf” and reuniting with Aaron Taylor Johnson and Willem Defoe.

The horror flick follows a group of werewolf hunters on a mission to track down a beast terrorizing a medieval village.

In this slasher film “River,” three estranged siblings reunite to spread their father’s ashes in his favorite place.

The trip quickly turns into a fight for survival when the siblings get stranded on a boat with no cell service and a psycho killer stalking them.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt makes his return to the horror genre for the first time in almost 30 years in “Pendulum.”

He plays a husband who visits a remote retreat with his wife in hopes of finding some spiritual healing. Instead, they uncover something far more sinister. The movie also stars “The Walking Dead’s” Norman Reedus.

Move over “Crystal Lake”… Camp Keep Out, here we come.

In “Crazy Bones,” a group of college kids travel to a camp that has been abandoned since a brutal massacre 40 years ago. The killer’s name was Charles Barnett. Locals called him Crazy Bones.

The campers discover the local legend is still alive. Can they survive the night?