G.R.L. Singer Lauren Bennett’s Cause of Death Revealed

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There are new details surrounding the death of former G.R.L. singer Lauren Bennett, who died in the U.K. in May.

The Metro reports that the coroner’s office launched an investigation, known as an inquest, after she died.

On Friday, an inquest hearing was held to share the findings.

Assistant coroner Jyoti Gill reported that Bennett had died by suicide, confirming she died by hanging.

Gill explained that on the morning of May 29, Lauren told her husband Kenny Wormland that she was going for a walk. When she did not return, Wormland and Bennett’s father used the “Find My Phone” app to locate Lauren in a nearby woodland.

The assistant coroner said that Bennett was involuntarily hospitalized for “substantial psychological suffering” in January but “continued to report symptoms of distress regarding the effects of prescribed medication.”

The singer had reportedly met with mental health services just days before she died.

The coroner’s report also stated that Bennett had Fragile X Syndrome. The Cleveland Clinic reports, “Fragile X syndrome (FXS) is an inherited genetic disorder that causes physical abnormalities, behavioral issues and a wide range of other health problems, including: Developmental delays, Intellectual disabilities, Learning disabilities, Anxiety, Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, Autism spectrum disorder.”

Lauren had family at the hearing, including her brother, stepbrother, and sister-in-law.

The coroner also read a letter from her father Richard Bennett that said in part, “Watching her grow into the artist she became was one of the greatest joys of my life. Her achievements in the music industry were beyond our wildest dreams and continue to make me so proud.”

He said that leading up to her death the family “rallied around her” after her “severe reaction” to her medication.

Following her death, Lauren’s G.R.L. bandmates Emmalyn Estrada, Natasha Slayton, and Paula van Oppen broke the sad news on Instagram.

They said, “It is with great sadness that we share the passing of our beloved Lauren. Our hearts are broken, and we cannot begin to express how much she meant to us.”

“We will forever cherish the love, laughter and countless memories she gave us. Her beautiful spirit touched so many lives and she will be deeply missed and forever loved. Rest peacefully, sweet Lauren. You will be in our hearts,” they went on.

Her death came 12 years after her bandmate Simone Battle died by suicide at age 25. After Battle’s death, the band broke up.

In 2014, "Extra" spoke with Lauren and her G.R.L bandmates on the set of their music video "Ugly Heart." Watch.

Aside from G.R.L., Bennett was featured on LMFAO’s song “Party Rock Anthem,” which reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 charts in 2012.