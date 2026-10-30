Derek Hough Talks Cynthia Erivo as ‘DWTS’ Guest Judge for Disney Night (Exclusive)

“Extra’s” own Derek Hough was looking sharp on the red carpet at the 2026 Daytime Emmys.

He chatted with Terri Seymour about “Extra’s” noms, which include Outstanding Entertainment News Series, Outstanding Daytime Personality — Daily (for Hough, Seymour, and Mona Kosar Abdi) and Outstanding Editing for a Daytime Studio Program!

Hough, who had just arrived from rehearsals for his holiday tour, said, “Proud of us. ‘Extra,’ baby. Three Emmys tonight, you know. Fingers crossed!”

Plus, he dished on Cynthia Erivo guest judging “Dancing with the Stars” for Disney Night next week.

Derek shared, “I was actually speaking with her team last season about it because of ‘Wicked’ Night, but she had something else.”

He also revealed that Cynthia once told his friend Michael Bublé, “One of her dreams is to be a permanent judge on ‘Dancing with the Stars.’”

“When I heard that, I was like, ‘Cynthia, anytime, babe. Like, anytime,’” Derek said. “She’s a big fan of the show. I love her.”

Hough gushed, “I’m excited to share the stage with her, share the desk with her. She’s an absolute icon. She’s incredible. I can’t wait… We’ll see if we can sing together.”

As for where Erivo will sit on the panel, Derek said, “I think she’ll probably be sandwiched between Bruno [Tonioli] and I… She knows what she’s getting herself into.”