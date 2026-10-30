Daytime Emmys 2026 — The Complete Winners List!

Daytime Emmys

Outstanding Daytime Drama Series

“Beyond the Gates”

“Days of Our Lives”

“General Hospital” WINNER

“The Young and the Restless”

Outstanding Daytime Talk Series

“3rd Hour of TODAY”

“The Drew Barrymore Show”

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” WINNER

“Live with Kelly and Mark”

“TODAY with Jenna & Friends”

“The View”

Outstanding Entertainment News Series

“Access Hollywood”

“Entertainment Tonight” WINNER

“Extra”

Outstanding Culinary Instructional Series

“Andrew Zimmern’s Wild Game Kitchen”

“Be My Guest with Ina Garten” WINNER

“Delicious Miss Brown”

“Magnolia Table: At the Farm”

“Pati’s Mexican Table”

Outstanding Culinary Cultural Series

“America the Bountiful”

“Best Ever Food Review Show”

“Fork & Hammer”

“Lucky Chow” WINNER

“Savor the City”

Outstanding Legal / Courtroom Series

“Caught in Providence”

“Divorce Court”

“Justice for the People with Judge Milian” WINNER

“Mathis Court with Judge Mathis”

Outstanding Travel and Adventure Program

“Expedition Unknown”

“Long Way Home”

“The Lovely Lemurs of Madagascar”

“Solo Traveling with Tracee Ellis Ross” WINNER

“Superskilled with Eva zu Beck”

Outstanding Instructional / How-To Program

“Ask This Old House”

“Fixer Upper: Colorado Mountain House”

“Home Town Takeover” WINNER

“The Last Wright: Building the Final Home Design of America’s”

“Greatest Architect”

“This Old House”

Outstanding Lifestyle Program

“A Different Breed” WINNER

“George to the Rescue”

“With Love, Meghan”

“The Motherhood”

“The Wizard of Paws”

Outstanding Arts and Popular Culture Program

“Beyond the Gates: Welcome to the Neighborhood”

“Off Script with The Hollywood Reporter” WINNER

“Variety & CNN Actors on Actors”

“Variety Studio: Actors on Actors”

“Working in the Theatre”

Outstanding Daytime Special

“Critics Choice 2nd Annual Celebration of LGBTQ+ Cinema & Television”

“Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade”

“Living Proof”

“Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade”

“Unleashing Hope: The Power of Service Dogs for Children with Autism” WINNER

Outstanding Daytime Short Form Program

“Catalyst”

“Glam Through the Ages” WINNER

“Most-Ordered”

“The Path with Ryan Roslansky”

“Stand Up and Do Something with Michael Jr.”

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress

Stacy Haiduk as Kristen DiMera, “Days of Our Lives”

Karla Mosley as Dani Dupree, “Beyond the Gates”

Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers, “The Young and the Restless”

Heather Tom as Katie Logan, “The Bold and the Beautiful”

Tamara Tunie as Anita Williams Dupree, “Beyond the Gates” WINNER

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor

Eric Braeden as Victor Newman, “The Young and the Restless”

Steve Burton as Jason Morgan, “General Hospital”

Scott Clifton as Liam Spencer, “The Bold and the Beautiful” WINNER

Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester, “The Bold and the Beautiful”

Christian Jules Le Blanc as Michael Baldwin, “The Young and the Restless”

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress

Linsey Godfrey as Sarah Horton, “Days of Our Lives”

Camryn Grimes as Mariah Copeland, “The Young and the Restless”

Beth Maitland as Traci Abbott, “The Young and the Restless” WINNER

Trisha Mann-Grant as Leslie Thomas, “Beyond the Gates”

Amanda Setton as Brook Lynn Quartermaine, “General Hospital”

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor

Sean Dominic as Nate Hastings, “The Young and the Restless”

Timon Kyle Durrett as Bill Hamilton, “Beyond the Gates”

Michael Graziadei as Daniel Romalotti, “The Young and the Restless”

Roger Howarth as Matt Clark, “The Young and the Restless” WINNER

Mike Manning as Bradley “Smitty” Smith, “Beyond the Gates”

Lawrence Saint-Victor as Carter Walton, “The Bold and the Beautiful”

Outstanding Emerging Talent in a Daytime Drama Series

Braedyn Bruner as Emma Scorpio-Drake, “General Hospital”

Al Calderon as Javier Hernandez, “Days of Our Lives”

Alice Halsey as Rachel Black, “Days of Our Lives”

Giovanni Mazza as Gio Palmieri, “General Hospital”

Ambyr Michelle as Eva Thomas, “Beyond the Gates” WINNER

Arielle Prepetit as Naomi Hamilton Hawthorne, “Beyond the Gates”

Outstanding Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series

Jasmine Burke as June Hughes, “Beyond the Gates”

Jeff Kober as Cyrus Renault, “General Hospital” WINNER

Eva LaRue as Natalia Rogers-Ramirez, “General Hospital”

Christopher Sean as Paul Narita, “Days of Our Lives”

Ray Wise as Ian Ward, “The Young and the Restless”

Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host

Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Alyssa Farah Griﬃn, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, “The View”

Kelly Clarkson, “The Kelly Clarkson Show”

Tamron Hall, “Tamron Hall”

Jennifer Hudson, “The Jennifer Hudson Show”

Sherri Shepherd, “Sherri” WINNER

Outstanding Culinary Host

Kardea Brown, “Delicious Miss Brown”

Danielle Chang, “Lucky Chow”

Ina Garten, “Be My Guest with Ina Garten” WINNER

Pati Jinich, “Pati’s Mexican Table”

Andrew Zimmern, “Andrew Zimmern’s Wild Game Kitchen”

Outstanding Daytime Personality - Daily

Mona Kosar Abdi, Derek Hough and Terri Seymour, “Extra”

Cassie DiLaura, Denny Directo, Kevin Frazier, Rachel Smith and Nischelle Turner, “Entertainment Tonight”

Scott Evans, Zuri Hall, Kit Hoover and Mario Lopez, “Access Hollywood”

Star Jones and Corey Jovan, “Divorce Court” WINNER

Outstanding Daytime Personality - Non-Daily

Joy Behar, Alyssa Farah Griﬃn, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, “The Weekend View”

Derrick Campana, “The Wizard of Paws”

Giada De Laurentiis, Giada in My Kitchen WINNER

Keke Palmer, “Glam Through the Ages”

Joseph Rosendo, “Joseph Rosendo’s Steppin’ Out”

Eva zu Beck, “Superskilled with Eva zu Beck”

Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Drama Series

“Beyond the Gates”

“The Bold and the Beautiful”

“Days of Our Lives”

“General Hospital” WINNER

Outstanding Writing for a Daytime Non-Fiction Series

“Ask This Old House,” “Thank You Roger Cook”

“Expedition Unknown,” “Searching for World War II’s Lost Hero” WINNER (TIE)

“Joseph Rosendo’s Steppin’ Out,” “Cuba”

“Lucky Chow,” “Made in Taiwan”

“This Old House,” “Asheville Rebuilds” WINNER (TIE)

Outstanding Directing Team for a Daytime Drama Series

“Days of Our Lives” WINNER

“General Hospital”

“The Young and the Restless”

Outstanding Directing for a Daytime Non-Studio Non-Fiction Series

“A Different Breed,” “The Season Begins” WINNER

“Let Frankie Cook,” “Pasta from Scratch”

“Samantha Brown’s Places to Love,” “Crystal Coast of North Carolina”

“Superskilled with Eva zu Beck,” “How I Survived a Trek Through the Desert Alone”

“The Wizard of Paws,” “Buster’s New Kicks”

Outstanding Directing for a Daytime Studio Non-Fiction Series

“Craft Roundtables,” “Editors”

“The Drew Barrymore Show, “Episode 5127”

Entertainment Tonight,” “Episode 45.7”

“The Kelly Clarkson Show,” “Episode 5033” WINNER

“TODAY with Jenna & Friends,” “Hoda-Bration”

Outstanding Music Direction and Composition for a Daytime Program

“Beyond the Gates,” “Episode 103”

“Have Guitar Will Travel World,” “The Shetland Sound”

“The Kelly Clarkson Show,” “Episode 5033”

“Let Frankie Cook,” “Getting the Band Back Together”

“Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade” WINNER

Outstanding Technical Direction and Video for a Daytime Studio Program

“Beyond the Gates,” “Episode 104”

“The Bold and the Beautiful,” “Episode 9511”

“Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade”

“The Jennifer Hudson Show,” “Episode 4041”

“Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade” WINNER

Outstanding Cinematography or Camerawork for a Daytime Program

“Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade”

“France Made with Love”

General Hospital, “Episode 15719”

“Long Way Home,” “Lost in Lapland” WINNER

“Superskilled with Eva zu Beck,” “They Climb in Skirts… I Tried to Keep Up”

“TrueSouth,” “Ocean Springs, MS”

Outstanding Editing for a Daytime Non-Studio Program

“A Different Breed,” “The Season Begins” WINNER

“Expedition Unknown,” “Great Pyramid Secrets Revealed”

“King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch,” “Ken-ichiwa!”

“Long Way Home,” “Deep in the Forest”

“The Wizard of Paws,” “Buster’s New Kicks”

Outstanding Editing for a Daytime Studio Program

“Craft Roundtables,” “Editors” WINNER

“The Drew Barrymore Show,” “Episode 5137”

“Extra,” “Extra at the Emmys”

“The Kelly Clarkson Show,” “Episode 5033”

Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Prerecorded Daytime Program

“Bare Feet with Mickela Mallozzi,” “Wild Atlantic Way North, Ireland”

“Dream of Europe,” “London Part 1 with Abbey Road Studios”

“Expedition Unknown,” “The Man-Eating Lions of Kenya”

“Forever Young with Dr. Pablo Prichard,” “Wheel Of Age”

“Long Way Home,” “Lost in Lapland” WINNER

Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Live Daytime Program

“The Bold and the Beautiful,” “Episode 9658”

“The Jennifer Hudson Show,” “Episode 4039”

“The Kelly Clarkson Show,” “Episode 5007” WINNER

“Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade”

“The Young and the Restless,” “Episode 13260”

Outstanding Lighting Direction for a Daytime Program

“Beyond the Gates,” “Episode 104” WINNER

“General Hospital,” “Episode 15624”

“The Jennifer Hudson Show,” “Episode 4010”

“The Kelly Clarkson Show,” “Episode 6169”

“Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade”

Outstanding Art Direction / Set Decoration / Scenic Design for a Daytime Program

“The Kelly Clarkson Show,” “Episode 5033” WINNER

“Live with Kelly and Mark,” “Episode 250414”

“The View,” “Episode 6280”

“The Young and the Restless,” “Episode 13145”

The Young and the Restless,” “Episode 13244”

Outstanding Costume Design / Styling for a Daytime Program

“The Jennifer Hudson Show,” “Episode 4041”

“The Kelly Clarkson Show,” “Episode 5033”

“Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade”

“The Young and the Restless,” “Episode 13149”

“The Young and the Restless,” “Episode 13273” WINNER

Outstanding Hairstyling and Makeup for a Daytime Program

“Beyond the Gates,” “Episode 103” - WINNER (TIE)

“General Hospital,” “Episode 15719”

“The Kelly Clarkson Show,” “Episode 5033” - WINNER (TIE)

“The Young and the Restless,” “Episode 13273”

Outstanding Casting for a Daytime Program

“Beyond the Gates”

“General Hospital” WINNER

“The Young and the Restless”

Outstanding Main Title and Graphic Design for a Daytime Program

“The Drew Barrymore Show” WINNER

“The Kelly Clarkson Show”

“Tamron Hall”

Outstanding Regional Content in a Daytime Genre