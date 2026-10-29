WWE Stars CJ Perry & Miro Barnyashev Expecting First Child

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WWE stars CJ Perry and Miro Barnyashev are growing their family.

The couple is expecting their first child together, revealing that they are having a boy who they will name Bear Petro Barnyashev.

In an interview with People magazine, they called it a “wild and emotional journey.”

Perry shared, “We started IVF in 2025, and on August 10, 2026, we had our embryo transfer. We were so nervous. We had to wait nine days for our first pregnancy test on August 19, followed by another on August 21 to confirm the pregnancy.”

Their son is due in April.

She added, “Those days felt like the longest of our lives! There was a lot of surrendering, letting go and trusting God through the uncertainty.”

CJ gushed of telling close friends and family “It was the best feeling ever! After everything we’d been through, being able to share this news felt so special. The first time we heard his heartbeat, I couldn’t stop giggling. I was so full of gratitude and joy. We’ve been blessed with such a miracle.”