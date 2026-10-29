‘The View’ Chasing Daytime Emmys Gold

Disney/Jenny Anderson

“The View” is 30 seasons in with 199 Daytime Emmy nominations, including nine this year!

The show already has 33 wins and could make it a gold rush at the 2026 Daytime Emmys if it wins Outstanding Daytime Talk Series or Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host.

The Emmy-nominated ensemble has an idea why “The View” remains the #1 talk show in daytime after 30 seasons and 6,000 episodes.

“Extra” recently spoke with Joy Behar, who shared her opinion on the secret to the show. She said, “Relatability is the key to television.”

Sunny Hostin added, “I can’t begin to tell you how many people come up to me and tell me, ‘You’re my voice,’ or ‘Thank you for saying what you said today.’”