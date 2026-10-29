Stars React to Patrick Stewart’s Death

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On Wednesday, news broke about “Star Trek” star Patrick Stewart’s death at the age of 86.

After hearing the sad news, Stewart’s fellow co-stars mourned his passing, like William Shatner and Hugh Jackman.

Shatner, who played Captain James T. Kirk in the “Star Trek” franchise, wrote on Facebook, “What a heartbreaking week it has been. Sir Patrick Stewart was a friend, a colleague, and a magnificent actor. From the stage to the bridge of the Enterprise, he brought intelligence, grace, and a deep sense of humanity to everything he did. Captain Picard stood for the best of us, and so did the man who played him. I was filled with affection and admiration for him and his work. My heart goes out to Sunny and his family. He will be deeply missed.”

Jonathan Frakes, who played William Riker in “Star Trek,” released a statement, saying, “There’s no one on this planet that I have acted with or directed more often than my late great friend Patrick Stewart. He will be with me forever. May he rest in Peace.”

George Takei, who appeared in “Star Trek: The Original Series, shared on Bluesky, “Fans across the world mourn the passing of a true and irreplaceable legend. As Captain Jean-Luc Picard, Patrick Stewart took the starship Enterprise to places it had never gone before. He inspired a whole next generation of star-gazers who looked longingly ahead to a brighter future for all humanity. Our hearts are heavy, indeed. Rest in the heavens, Captain.”

While Stewart is most known for his role as Capt. Jean-Luc Picard in the “Star Trek” universe, he also starred in the “X-Men” franchise as Professor Charles Xavier.

Stewart was remembered by his co-star Hugh Jackman, who played Wolverine.

On Instagram, Hugh wrote, “We lost one of the greats of stage and screen today. And, in my book, a tremendous friend and man. I learned so much from him. I will miss you, Patrick Stewart, all of my days.”