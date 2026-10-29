Sharon Horgan Reveals Painful Moment from ‘Youth’ Lifted from Her Own Life (Exclusive)

Colin Hutton/HBO

Sharon Horgan was with “Extra” ahead of the finale of her HBO show “Youth”!

Her character Alex is 50-something, divorced, raising a teenage son, and trying to navigate a new world of dating.

She explained, “It’s a very vulnerable time going back out there when you’re in your fifties when maybe the last time you dated was in your thirties, when things were, the whole landscape of your body and the whole landscape of dating was entirely different.”

From the awkward hookups to battling body image and competing for men with younger women, the storylines are inspired by Sharon’s real life… including Sunday night’s episode when Alex discovered her boyfriend Patrick (Rupert Friend) had written a pros-and-cons list about her!

Among the cons was that Alex wouldn’t be able to give him a family of his own because of her age.

Horgan confessed that list was a “direct lift from my life” and that it hurt at the time. Writing about it, however, “really is therapy,” she said.

Sharon also teased the finale, saying, “The whole episode is set at the Women’s Lit Awards,” explaining she always wanted to end the season with Alex in “that pressurized awards ceremony.”

Horgan went on, “Everything is going wrong, like, there are bombs going off all over the place with [her son] Ruari, with her work colleague, with her clients — it is a hellhole, but I hope it is funny and I hope it is moving.”