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Days after breaking the news of her pregnancy and engagement, Savannah Chrisley is married!

According to marriage records obtained by People magazine, Savannah and her businessman beau Jason Galanis quietly tied the knot at Cayman Islands Baptist Church in July.

Earlier this week, Chrisley revealed that she was engaged to a man named Jason, who she started dating in the summer of 2025.

On her podcast “Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley,” she gushed, “The ring is insane and it’s everything I ever wanted,” while confessing their age gap is “huge.”

The star insisted, “I would rather 20 phenomenal years with someone than 50 meh years with someone.”

While she only shared that her beau was in politics, his identity was later uncovered by Us Weekly.

Galanis was granted clemency by President Trump in March 2025, just months before Savannah’s parents. According to the Department of Justice, Galanis pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 189 months in prison in 2020 “for his participation in multiple fraudulent schemes.”

On her podcast, Chrisley revealed that their wedding was set for January 9, 2027, but they pushed it back a few months.

She said, “Now, for Jason and I, our wedding was scheduled for Jan. 9 of 2027,” Chrisley said on Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley.