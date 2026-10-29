Patrick Stewart, ‘Star Trek’ & Shakespeare Icon, Dies at 86 — Cause Revealed

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Patrick Stewart, “Star Trek: The Next Generation’s” iconic Capt. Jean-Luc Picard and a universally revered stage actor, died October 28. He was 86.

A statement posted to his socials attributed his death to a battle with Alzheimer’s disease with Lewy body dementia.

“We announce with great sorrow the passing of Sir Patrick Stewart yesterday at his home in Los Angeles, in the loving care of his beloved wife Sunny, following a brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia,” the statement read.

“He has been held in the warm embrace of family and friends, surrounded by live music, prayer, tears, laughter, and the kind of profound emotion that only he could inspire after a lifetime of devotion to us all. We will forever cherish the peaceful ease and reflection on his face, an enduring reminder of his invincible grace,” it went on.

The statement included a quote from Stewart’s “Making It So: A Memoir”: “Like me, Jean-Luc has lived an unusual life that has taken him far beyond the bounds of normal human experience. But he is also someone who has remained true to his earthbound roots, for they are what gave him his identity. In the end, he feels the call of home, as do I.”