Olivia Munn on Cancer, Motherhood & the Free Test That Saved Her Life (Exclusive)

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Olivia Munn is opening up about her battle with breast cancer and her hopes to inspire other women to get checked and take the free online test that saved her life

“Extra” spoke with Munn, who is grateful for her health to take care of her two young children, Malcolm and Méi, whom she shares with husband John Mulaney.

Munn recalled her reaction to her diagnosis, saying, “It’s shocking… You hear the words, ‘It’s cancer,’ and everything feels very surreal.”

When she learned of her multifocal, multi-quadrant bilateral breast cancer diagnosis, Munn was newly married to John. Their son Malcom was just a year old.

After four surgeries and a double mastectomy, Olivia is cancer-free.

Encouraging women to get checked, Olivia emphasized, “Women change women’s lives. If I had this opportunity to help even one woman, then I had to take it. I think that’s the big takeaway from my experience is that it’s not just one thing, one test that we need. We, as women, we need our doctors to do all of the tests, you know, to have a mammogram, to do genetic testing, to do the lifetime risk-assessment tests because where one might miss it, another might pick it up… We all know that early detection saves lives.”

According to Munn, early detection via the free online test she took helped saved her life.

She shared, “It’s called the Tyrer-Cuzick Risk Assessment Test. It asks you a series of questions like how old were you when you had your first child? How old were you when you had your period? Do you have dense breasts? What’s your family history. After just a couple of minutes of answering those questions, you will get a score.”

You can find the Tyrer-Cuzick Risk Assessment Test here.

Olivia has also teamed up with Anne Klein in the fight against breast cancer.

She emphasized, “It’s an extraordinary feeling to know that one of the most difficult things I’ve lived through is now helping other women and saving lives and giving them more time. It makes it all so much more meaningful.”

Munn is focused on staying healthy for the sake of her kids. She laughed, “I have to live until I'm 150. I've done the math... I want to be here for um them to grow up and grandchildren.”

Olivia shared that motherhood wasn't necessarily something she always envisioned but said it's has been "the biggest gift of my life."

She shared, "I think a lot of times, there is this idea that motherhood is every women'a goal and that we're just, you know, waiting for it to show up. And that's not the case for me. It's been the most meaningful thing that has happened to me in my life and Iove it so much, but until that happened, I was just living my life and not thinking about — doing all the things you're supposed to do, but not being as proactive as I should have

Munn gushed about her kids, saying, “They’re both really sweet, really thoughtful, really interesting little people. And they’re both so funny.”

Olivia is also grateful for the upcoming season of “Your Friends & Neighbors.”