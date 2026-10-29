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Kim Kardashian is getting candid about her health.

Kim had previously revealed that she had esophagitis, a condition her father Robert Kardashian had before he developed esophageal cancer. Robert died in 2003 at 59 years old.

On the latest episode of “The Kardashians,” she shared, “So, I’ve seen a couple of doctors, and it’s been heavy on my mind lately."

She continued, “I haven’t really told too many people about this, just because I think it’s something that really hits home for me and I just don’t really wanna go there. With my dad having passed away from esophagus cancer, hopefully I can just take medication and this will go away.”

In a preview for next week’s episode, Kim is in the hospital and says, “The doctor says my esophagus has these irregularities, and I have to have them cut out. It’s the same thing my dad had.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, “Esophagitis is swelling and irritation, called inflammation, of the tissues that line the esophagus.”

The clinic also notes, “A condition called Barrett esophagus in which the cells lining the esophagus are damaged from acid reflux. This raises the risk of cancer that starts in the esophagus, also called esophageal cancer.”