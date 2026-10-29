Jerry Seinfeld Sparks Debate When He Lists His Top 4 ‘Seinfeld’ Episodes

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A clip of Jerry Seinfeld revealing his favorite “Seinfeld” episodes is going viral!

In May, Jerry and Larry David took part in a live taping of Ari Emanuel’s “The Rushmore Podcast” at the Netflix Is a Joke Festival. During the chat, Jerry revealed his top four episodes.

Video from the discussion is now on YouTube and going viral on X.

In the footage, Seinfeld reveals his choices, insisting he didn’t have to go back and rewatch anything, saying, “I did them. I was there.”

The comedian went on to share that his top four are: “The Contest” (Season 4, Episode 11), “The Soup Nazi”(Season 7, Episode 6), “The Merv Griffin Show” (Season 9, Episode 6), and “The Marine Biologist” (Season 5, Episode 14).

Jerry added, “‘The Contest’ doesn't require an explanation. ‘The Soup Nazi’ doesn't either. Just the idea of the word ‘Nazi’ in the episode. It's a Jewish show. It was just such a great, fun thing to do.”

He went on, “‘The Marine Biologist,’ that was the best story tie-in finish to an episode we ever did.”

In that episode, George (Jason Alexander) pretends to be a marine biologist, winding up having to save a beached whale.

“Jason’s speech at the end makes that. And ‘The Merv Griffin Show,’ because Kramer finds the ‘Merv Griffin’ set in a dumpster and sets it up in his apartment. So, just based on that one sentence.”

“They are all high-concept shows,” he said, confessing, “I toyed with ‘The Boyfriend’ and ‘The Merv Griffin.’ I kind of went back and forth because I really liked ‘The Boyfriend.’”

“The Boyfriend” featured Jerry’s man crush on Keith Hernandez and an elaborate, JFK-style conspiracy theory involving a “magic loogie.”

A clip posted on X has fans debating his picks in the comments.

One user wrote, “The Soup Nazi is iconic, but I would replace it with The Boyfriend.”

Another weighed in, “For me, The Chinese Restaurant over The Marine Biologist.”

Yet another commenter wrote, “The Bris and The Airport Pickup I love too.”

Someone else posted, “All great choices My #1 is The Opposite Not that anyone asked.”

Some thought Jerry was spot-on, with one user writing, “All four of them are awesome episodes. I would agree with the list.”

Check out the tweet for even more discussion!

Back in 2021, “Extra’s” Special Correspondent George Hahn spoke with Jerry as "Seinfeld" headed to Netflix.