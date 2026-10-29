Halle Berry’s Ex, Olivier Martinez, Granted Physical Custody of Their Son Maceo

Splash News

Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez’s contentious custody battle over their son Maceo has come to an end... for now.

On Thursday, Judge Shelley Kaufman granted physical custody to Olivier.

Minutes after leaving court, “Extra” spoke with Martinez’s lawyer, who called it a “massive, massive victory.”

Halle, who had been sharing 50/50 custody of Maceo, is no longer allowed overnight visitations and will be required by the court to attend counseling sessions to repair the relationship.

In a small win for Halle, the judge rejected Martinez’s request for a domestic violence restraining order

In a statement, Halle’s lawyer Marina Beck told “Extra,”“We are extremely pleased that the Court has dissolved the TRO. As we move forward, Halle is determined to continue to focus on the well-being and best interests of her family.”

Following the ruling, Halle and her lawyer declined to talk once they were outside the courtroom.

Days ago, the judge heard closing arguments from Halle and Olivier’s legal teams.

Both were fighting hard for custody of their son Maceo, with Olivier accusing Halle of choking him She vehemently denied the allegations, calling them “meritless and deliberately misleading.”

During the court face-off, the judge heard testimony from Maceo and Halle’s daughter Nahla.

In previous court documents, Nahla said she never witnessed her mom “hit, slap, choke, grab, or physically abuse Maceo in any way.”