Elke Sommer, ’60s ‘Sex Kitten’ Who Won $3.3M from Zsa Zsa, Dies at 85

Getty Images

Elke Sommer, a sex symbol of the ‘60s who later became a painter — and whose feud with Zsa Zsa Gabor led to a multi-million-dollar judgment — has died.

Sommer’s death, one week shy of her 86th birthday, was confirmed to the German publication Bild by her stepson, who said she died of heart failure.

She was preceded in death in July by her second husband, hotelier Wolf Walther.

Sommer was born Elke Schletz in Germany on November 5, 1940.

From an early age, she demonstrated a remarkable facility with languages, eventually learning a half dozen or more, a tidbit often hyped in future press releases.

By 19, she had been discovered by filmmaker Vittorio De Sica in Italy and had become Elke Sommer, appearing in sex-kitten roles and beginning what would be a decade of appearances on countless magazine covers.

Her earliest big break was in “The Prize” (1963) with Paul Newman, for which she was recognized with a Most Promising Newcomer Golden Globe, but she may be best remembered for a coquettish appearance in the Pink Panther installment “A Shot in the Dark” (1964) opposite Peter Sellers.

After that, she worked with Bob Hope in “Boy, Did I Get a Wrong Number!” (1966) and in camp classics including “The Oscar” (1966) and “The Wicked Dreams of Paula Schultz” (1968).

She continued to work steadily throughout the 1970s in films including “Zeppelin” (1970); the horror flicks “Baron Blood” (1972) and “Lisa and the Devil” (1972); “Ten Little Indians” (1974); and “The Prisoner of Zenda” (1979), the latter a reunion with Sellers.

Sommer was very popular on talk shows and game shows, including “Hollywood Squares.”

Getty Images

In 1984, her work on a “Circus of the Stars” special brought her into contact with Zsa Zsa Gabor. Twenty years older, Gabor was not a fan of Sommer’s, eventually bad-mouthing her in the press as a “has-been” with no money. That led to an infamous defamation lawsuit that Sommer won to the tune of $3.3 million in damages in 1993.

By then, she had cooled on acting for the most part, becoming a fine-art painter.

Sommer was married to columnist Joe Hyams from 1964-1981 before marrying Walther in 1993.