‘Days of Our Lives’ Actor Robert Kelker-Kelly’s Cause of Death Revealed

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Weeks after “Days of Our Lives” actor Robert Kelker-Kelly’s death, his cause of death has been revealed.

According to the Office of the Regional Medical Examiner in St. Charles, Kelker-Kelly died of arteriosclerotic heart disease, Us Weekly reports.

It was determined that the manner of death was natural.

Earlier this month, TMZ reported that Kelker-Kelly complained of chest pains before he died but opted to rest at home instead of checking into a hospital.

The St. Peters, Missouri, Police Department told TMZ that they responded to a call about an unconscious man who was suffering “cardiac arrest.”

When the call was placed, CPR was already being administered to Kelker-Kelly. Paramedics were unable to save his life.

Based on audio obtained by Page Six, Kelker-Kelly was found in bed. A responding officer said, “Caller is unable to remove patient from bed.”

Kelker-Kelly is best known for playing Bo Brady on “Days of Our Lives,” which he joined in 1992. He appeared on the show for three years.

After he exited “Days of Our Lives,” Kelker-Kelly portrayed Stavros Cassadine on “General Hospital.”