Charlize Theron Stuns in Daring Fringe Dress at L.A. Gala

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Charlize Theron was a vision in Givenchy at the Airbnb.org Gala in L.A. on Wednesday.

The actress turned heads in a daring green fringe dress from Givenchy's Ready to Wear Spring 2027 collection.

While the gown featured a halter neckline and cinched waist, the dramatic skirt was all fringe.

Theron took advantage of the design, to show off her legs as she posed for photos.

Her black heels, adorned with puffy black circles, were just as eye-catching as her dress.

Charlize shared photos of the look on Instagram too, revealing the dress had a low back with piece of fabric flowing down from the halter neckline.

She wrote in the caption, "Green with envy. @airbnb."