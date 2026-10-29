‘90 Day Fiancé’: Ben Is Worried About Zuri’s Table Manners in France (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has an exclusive sneak peek from “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way” featuring Zuri, a Connecticut native who moves to start a life with her French partner Ben.

In the clip, we see that Ben and his sister are worried about Zuri’s table manners!

His sister asks in French, “So, she can’t manage to eat with a knife, then?”

Ben tells her, “She’s just not really used to it, you know?”

His sister wonders, “Don’t they use knives there?”

Ben explains in a confessional, “It has been bad sometimes at the restaurant with Zuri. It can be embarrassing. She is not used to the French things. Some rules, like, if you don’t put your fork and knife together in the plate, like, it means that you don’t like the food, or don’t start to eat before everybody’s served.”

He adds, “All these kinds of little things [are] very important if she wants to show that she’s trying to be more French and that she’s into the culture.”