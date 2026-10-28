Val Chmerkovskiy on ‘DWTS’ Return & Convo with Carrie Ann: ‘Nothing but Love’ (Exclusive)

Disney/Ser Baffo

Val Chmerkovskiy was back on “Dancing with the Stars" on Tuesday night with his partner Jenna Dewan after sitting out a week.

It was a night of scary makeup and stunning dances on “Dancing with the Stars” Horror Night, but Val’s behind-the-scenes moment with judge Carrie Ann Inaba may have stolen the show!

People magazine caught Carrie Ann and Val hugging it out after he returned to tango with partner Jenna Dewan on the dance floor.

Chmerkovskiy had been suspended after his controversial take on Carrie Ann’s judging two weeks ago.

“Extra” spoke with Val and Jenna about his moment with Carrie Ann.

He said, “I’m gonna keep it between us. We were able to speak and get past it. And like I said, I want her to feel nothing but love coming from my direction always.”

Val emphasized how happy to be back, sharing, “It felt great. I missed it very, very much. You know, you don't know what you got until it's gone.”

Showing love for Alan Bersten who stepped in for him last week, Val commented, “I’m so proud of the job that Alan did last week and… I’m so excited that [Jenna] was able to make it through the next week. Enough so that I got a chance to dance with her again.”

This week, Val and Jenna scored a 37 out of 40, with Carrie Ann commending his choreography.

Val, who noted he has known Carrie Ann for 15 years, said, “Her ability to give me feedback or us feedback on dance is irrelevant to our personal relationship. I think it’s important that she feels empowered to do so wholeheartedly.”