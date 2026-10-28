Mark Ballas & Maura Higgins Say He Was 'Unfazed' by Mom Shirley on 'DWTS' (Exclusive)

Disney/Christopher Willard

On Tuesday night, Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas performed a “Dancing with the Stars” Horror Movie Night contemporary based on “The Lost Boys.”

“Extra” spoke to Mark and Maura about being judged by his mom Shirley Ballas.

Mark was “unfazed,” saying, "Another day at the office for me. Been doing it since I was a child.”

Maura added, “He’s well used to it.”

The next day, “Extra’s” Derek Hough chatted with Shirley, who shared her take on judging her son.

Just because Mark is her son, Shirley doesn’t automatically want to him a perfect score.

She explained, "If I think something warrants a 10 without fear or favor, that is what I'm going to mark. I do everything from a good place.”

“I'm a mother first with a grandson, of course, and I don't want to ever hurt anybody's feelings, but I do think that people have the ability to improve far more than they think,” Shirley added. “I thought the contemporary was really quite good. I did, of course, bring my my little shoe to show that the pivoting was off because once [Maura] learns to pivot and flow a little bit more and coordinate her arms, then she can get higher scores.”

Shirley gave Mark and Maura a score of 7, the lowest of the judging panel.