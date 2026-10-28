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“19 Kids and Counting” star Jessa Duggar is pregnant again!

Duggar and her husband Ben Seewald are expecting their seventh child together.

On Wednesday, Jessa broke the news to Abby Howard and Matt Howard on their “Unplanned” podcast.

She shared, “Yeah, six weeks pregnant with number seven. Surprise!”

Duggar has been able to manage the pregnancy well, only feeling “a little queasy, but not too bad.”

Jessa noted, “I don’t usually throw up in pregnancy. I’m doing good, we’re good.”

It looks like Jessa and Ben might not be done having kids!

She said, “We don’t believe that, like, you have to have a max number or whatever. We want to be on the same page as a couple. And obviously, the most important thing he cares about is my health.”

The news comes just a little over a year after they welcomed son Edward Owen.

Jessa commented, “I get baby fever way too soon. I’m like, ‘How can I have a newborn and have baby fever?’”

Ben kept it real, admitting that he suffered some anxiety when he learned she was pregnant with their sixth child.

He said, “I was surprised, but it was almost like I had these, kind of, anxious thoughts, like, flooding in at that moment. And it could have been, like, a really, like, sweet moment of, like, rejoicing together and instead I was like, ‘Oh, no, like, what are we going to do?’ Like, ‘How are we going to make it?’”

Jessa calmed Ben down by having him focus on being “intentional.” She explained, “I feel like that did force us, though, to re-evaluate a lot of, just, our scheduling and our time and trying to be more intentional to, like, not let weekends get away or, like, work hours.”