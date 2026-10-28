Jennifer Lawrence Recalls Being ‘Really Scared’ of Her Anxiety After Welcoming Baby #2

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Jennifer Lawrence is known for keeping it real.

In an interview on “Call Your Daddy,” Lawrence opened up about motherhood to host Alex Cooper.

Lawrence is the mom of two sons with husband Cooke Maroney.

According to Lawrence, “You’re unprepared for all of it. All of it. And everybody’s like, ‘Your instincts, your instincts.’ You have no idea what you’re doing.”

Lawrence noted that she does not want to live a life that is “so ruled by guilt.”

She explained, “I don’t think I’ve ever just, like, gotten into bed and been like, ‘Wow, God, I’m such a good mom.’ And I know I’m a good mom. I know. It’s just hard to pat yourself on the back because this job is so important and you love your kids so much that it’s hard to just be like, ‘Good job.’”

Jennifer revealed that she battled anxiety after becoming a mom.

She recalled, “I remember when I had bad postpartum with my second. I got in the elevator, and one of the moms was like, ‘Are you okay?’ And I just wasn’t. I was just like, ‘I’m really scared. Every day I have such bad anxiety. I feel like I’m being chased by a tiger.’”

Lawrence had a tip for overcoming that anxiety, saying, “The mom community is so important. [They] helped me so much.”

She added, “One of the moms, like, heard and hugged me and just, like, gave me her number and just talked to me.”

In another interview with The Cut, Lawrence confessed she was worried about how pregnancy changed her body.

She confirmed that she underwent a breast augmentation and has plans to undergo a facelift later in later.

When asked if she had already gotten a facelift, she answered, “No. But, believe me, I’m gonna!”

She admitted, “I want to be a sexy mom. At drop-off, I want to look like a woman that has her shi*t together even when I’ve just woken up and don’t have my sh*t together.”

In a recent interview with Vogue, Lawrence was open about her use of baby Botox.

She explained why she doesn’t want to do too much, saying, “I can’t really get very much done. I need to have movement in my face — I get baby Botox, but I can’t do a lot. If my skin is going to be a little saggier than I would like, at least it looks dewy and pretty.”

Jennifer also discussed other cosmetic procedures that interest her and why she’s hesitant about them, saying, “Oh, I’m really nervous about these fat transfers. I support other people doing them because I want to continue to watch and see what happens, but I don’t know about that. I mean, I would love to have a buccal fat removal. I can’t because everybody would know, but just know that I want that.”

In other news, Lawrence is returning as Katniss Everdeen in “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.”

Lawrence is reuniting with Josh Hutcherson, who will also reprise his role as Peeta Mellark.

In her interview with Cooper, Lawrence called her set experience as “unbelievable.”

She elaborated, “It was so crazy because it was it was the same crew. It was the same camera guys, the same AD who I’ve worked with a million times, too, ’cause I love him and Josh and Woody [Harrelson] and it was so emotional. It was Josh and I… [We] didn’t walk to the bathroom without our arms around each other. It was so beautiful. It’s really cute. I’m excited.”