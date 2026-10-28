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Two months after her sudden passing, the death investigation on Hayden Panettiere has been completed.

In a statement to “Extra,” Sergeant Diana Munoz of the Greenville Police Department said, “Based on the medical examiner’s determination and the findings of the investigation, Hayden Panettiere’s death has been ruled accidental. The Greenville Police Department has concluded its investigation.”

Last month, the Greenville County Coroner’s Office revealed that Panettiere died from “toxic effects of fentanyl, 4-ANPP, Alprazolam, Methocarbamol, and Quetiapine.”

The release added, “At autopsy no signs of trauma were discovered that would have contributed to the death.”

Panettiere died in Greenville, South Carolina, on August 16 at just 36 years old.

According to the coroner’s office, “a 911 call was received regarding a reported cardiac arrest” at a residence.

First responders arrived on scene to find a woman in cardiac arrest and “initiated advanced cardiac life support measures; however, resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful, and the individual was pronounced deceased at 2:32 p.m.”