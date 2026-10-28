Getty Images

New details have emerged about the death of “Big Brother” alum Amber Siyavus at age 46.

In a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department report obtained by TMZ, it was revealed that Siyavus was found in a bedroom with white powder and drug paraphernalia nearby.

According to the report, Siyavus was found unresponsive and holding a white snort straw and lighter on October 9.

When officers moved her body, they found aluminum foil that had burn residue and a plastic bag holding white powder underneath, TMZ reported.

The police also discovered several prescription drugs in Siyavus’ luggage, as well as Narcan sprays.

The report also noted Siyavus’ history with drugs, with her aunt revealing that she had gone to rehab in the past.

Based on the report, Siyavus’ aunt was the one who discovered her unresponsive and called 911.

In the dispatch call, it was noted that Siyavus was cold to the touch and not breathing.

Amber appeared on “Big Brother” in 2007 and finished seventh in the competition. She was affectionately known by her nickname “Whamber” because she frequently cried on the show.

Siyavus was hit with tragedy when her 18-year-old daughter Lexi Tomcavage died of an apparent suicide in 2018.

Years earlier, Amber spoke with Buddy TV about being a mom and being away from Lexi while filming “Big Brother.”