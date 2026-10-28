Chuck Lorre on Breaking Point with Charlie Sheen on ‘Two and a Half Men’ (Exclusive)

Chuck Lorre is a TV titan who has built a $700-million Hollywood empire with hits including “Two and a Half Men,” “The Big Bang Theory,” and “Mike & Molly.”

Now, he’s telling his own story, from his time as a struggling musician to his darkest days with Charlie Sheen, battles with executives, and his own battle with addiction. All the highs and lows are chronicled in his new book “Sitcom.”

“Extra’s” Derek Hough spoke with Lorre, who called it a therapeutic experience writing the book.

He explained, “It’s a chance to look back and look at this very strange journey where I am now.”

Lorre’s journey also infamously involved Charlie’s downward spiral on “Two and a Half Men,” which had 15 million viewers a week.

Charlie was the highest paid man on TV at $1.8 million per episode, but it all came crashing down as Charlie fought a losing battle with drug addiction.

When asked about his breaking point with Charlie, Chuck was straightforward, saying, “Drugs and alcohol. It’s really not complicated.”

Sheen documented his struggles in his Netflix film “aka Charlie Sheen.”

Lorre added, “There was a point where it was really difficult for Charlie to get through the day. The plug had to be pulled. It was just becoming untenable.”

Chuck called it “heartbreaking,” saying, “He was a friend. We worked together for almost eight years before this all went to hell.”

Lorre and Sheen have patched up their relationship over the years.

Chuck shared, “He’s Charlie Sheen. He’s a cool guy. It was a privilege And then it became a nightmare. I’m happy to say it’s a privilege again. You know, we reconciled.”

Lorre initiated the reconciliation, saying, “I reached out to him. I was doing a show called ‘Bookie’ with Sebastian Maniscalco. I called him and he was terrific. He was gracious and grateful and we had a blast.”

Charlie actually wrote a blurb for Chuck’s book.

Chuck quipped, “He is hilarious. When it comes to making sitcoms and life in general, always bet on the guy who's not hammered on crack.”

Chuck’s show “Big Bang Theory” was an even bigger hit, but it didn’t start off that way!

He revealed, “The first pilot we shot, it failed. It wasn’t terribly good and CBS said, ‘Would you be willing to try it again?’ They weren’t clear on why it didn’t work. The script stunk… A year later, to put it all together, we shot a second pilot, and that became ‘The Big Bang Theory’ as we know it.”

Lorre aims to send an inspiring message with his hit shows.