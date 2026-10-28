Barbara Barrie, Mrs. Barney Miller & an Oscar Nominee for ‘Breaking Away,’ Dies at 95

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Barbara Barrie, an actress who shone on Broadway, in films, and on TV — especially as the wife of Barney Miller on the show of the same name — has died at 95.

Her daughter confirmed to The New York Times that Barrie, who had faced a terminal cancer diagnosis, opted for assisted suicide.

Born May 23, 1931, in Chicago, she grew up in Texas, studying drama at the University of Texas.

She relocated to NYC in the 1950s, drifting into acting and landing parts on some of television’s earliest series.

She also, notably, had a small, uncredited part in the all-time classic feature “Giant” (1956) with Elizabeth Taylor, Rock Hudson and James Dean.

Along with many appearances on dramatic TV that mirrored stage plays, she guested on “Route 66” (1962), “The Untouchables” (1962), “Dr. Kildare” (1963), and “The Twilight Zone” (1963).

In 1964, she starred in the controversial feature “One Potato, Two Potato,” about interracial marriage. She won Best Actress at Cannes for the performance.

Still, she continued appearing mainly on episodic TV, including as a regular on the short-lived “Diana” (1973-1974), Diana Rigg’s attempt at a sitcom.

She guested on some of TV’s biggest hits, including “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” (1974) and “McMillan & Wife” (1975), while also appearing onstage, most indelibly as Sarah in the original cast of Stephen Sondheim’s “Company” (1970).

Across nearly 40 episodes, she played the wife of Hal Linden’s character on “Barney Miller” (1976-1978). She was also potent in prominent TV movies of the era: “Summer of My German Soldier” (1978), “Backstairs at the White House” (1979), and “Roots: The Next Generations” (1979).

For her powerful supporting performance in the cycling drama “Breaking Away” (1979), she was nominated for the Oscar.

The movie was such a hit it was adapted for TV. She scored an Emmy nomination for her work on the 1980-1981 series.

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In a parallel, she was in the movie hit “Private Benjamin” (1980) with Goldie Hawn and played the same part in the ensuing TV series (1981) of the same name.

She was Aunt Margo on “Double Trouble” (1984-1985), a guilty-pleasure sitcom starring the Sagal Twins, and also appeared on “Family Ties” (1987) and “Thirtysomething” (1988-1990).

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Her greatest run on television arrived when she was cast as Nana Helen, the grandmother of Brooke Shields’ character, on “Suddenly Susan,” which ran nearly 100 episodes from 1996-2000.

She never really retired, though she slowed down considerably after that, appearing on “Nurse Jackie” (2010) and as recently as last year in the film “Things Like This.”

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Along the way, Barrie published two children’s books, the biographical books “Lone Star” (1990) and “Adam ZigZag” (1994), and two books about her struggle against colorectal cancer: “Second Act” (1997) and “Don’t Die of Embarrassment” (1999).