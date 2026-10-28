Andrew Zimmern & Pati Jinich Share Reactions to Daytime Emmy Noms (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Famed chefs Andrew Zimmern and Pati Jinich are both stars of food TV!

“Extra” chatted with Zimmern and Jinich, who are both double Daytime Emmy nominees!

While Andrew is “extremely” joyful about the nominations, Pati “put it in [her] family chat.”

Pati is the host of PBS’ “Pati’s Mexican Table,” and Andrew is the face of “Wild Game Kitchen.” Both are nominated for Outstanding Culinary Instructional Series and Outstanding Culinary Host.

As for how his show came about, Andrew revealed, “One day I was [in Minnesota] ice fishing and a guy looked across from me and said, ‘Hey, I’m with the Outdoor Channel. Would you like to consider doing a cooking show for us?’ I said, ‘Can I do it with wild game over an open fire?’ He said, ‘Absolutely.’”

If Pati takes home gold on Friday, she confessed that you might see her husband Daniel cringing in the audience.