Tyler Cameron & Tate Madden Talk Excitement for Baby Girl & Wedding Plans (Exclusive)

Tyler Cameron and his fiancée Tate Madden chatted with “Extra’s” Derek Hough after their big “Dancing with the Stars” baby news reveal!

Derek said seeing Tyler hold up Tate "belly to the sky” was “one of the most beautiful moments I think I've ever seen.”

Cameron said the idea was “raising up that baby to… the heavens, to my mom.”

He went on, “It was a moment that, you know, I am going to be so grateful for. I look at pictures of it all the time still in awe and I see her… Like, the most beautiful picture I could ever have and she just absolutely crushed it. Toes pointed and all.”

The couple found out on the show that they are having a girl!

Tate shared, “I’m just excited to see more of the side of [Tyler]… I’m already seeing him being on the show. He’s just becoming softer, more vulnerable, just more willing to be open about his emotions. And, I mean, we’ve been together three years, and that’s even something that I haven’t seen that much of. And so, this is like a whole new side of him that I’m falling in love with, and I’m excited. I know once we actually have our little girl, it’s just gonna explode even more.”

They shared what they’re most excited for as they prepare to welcome a daughter and talked wedding plans after baby.

Looking to the future, Tyler said, “I get excited we get to re-live life through this little girl’s lens now. You know, see what she sees. And I was just watching this guy with his son, little son at the restaurant we were just at. I’m like, I can’t wait to have those little moments, you know? Just going on little daddy-daughter dates and stuff like that.”

Chatting about the wedding, Madden said, “We’ll obviously have our little girl and then I’m going to try and get back in shape. I want to feel good for my wedding. And then we said we’ll have the wedding hopefully with, like, if possible, end of 2027 or beginning of 2028 and then give our little girl a sibling!”

Tyler also teased his “Dancing with the Stars” Horror Movie Night with Sharna Burgess.

Cameron shared, “So, we have the Viennese waltz. I am Dracula and we got this love story about vampires… So, it’s all about kind of like seducing each other and falling in love with each other, but she has to kill me in the end.”

Tate told him, “I think it looks really good on you,” adding, “He was really nervous about this dance. And I went and was able to see him run it one time and… I think it looks really beautiful on him.”