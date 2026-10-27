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On Monday night, Taylor Swift became the youngest artist ever to be inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Swift opted for a Raisa Vanessa minidress from the Fall-Winter 2026 collection for the ceremony, which was held at the Music City Center in Nashville.

Taylor was presented with the award by Brad Paisley, from whom she jokingly said she had been “estranged” since 2007.

During her acceptance speech, she recalled how Paisley took a tour prank “too far” when he “filled [her] entire tour bus with live crickets, thousands of them.”

She revealed, “For months I couldn’t sleep. All night, I considered buying a pet lizard to eradicate the problem.”

Swift also showed some love for Lainey Wilson, who honored her with a stripped-down version of “Love Story.”

Along with praising Wilson’s new single “Kinda Love It,” Taylor said, “I think she is one of the coolest people in the world.”

Swift joined the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Class in the 20-Year Contemporary Songwriter/Artist category.

Swift shared, “One thing that I did learn is that songwriters, although they possess a superhuman ability to understand and interpret the human condition and like insane levels of empathy, they are just people, too, and they are people who are in a lot of ways raised me and guided me through formative years.”

“You know, I’ve been very fortunate,” Taylor went on. “I’ve gotten to genre-hop and travel the world and write with so many different people and in so many different ways.”

Swift started off in country with her debut album “Taylor Swift” and then branched out into pop with her 2014 album “1989.”

She noted, “And the only reason that I’ve been able to have that kind of dexterity in my creative process is because of the fundamentals and the foundation that I learned here in Nashville, and I never forget that for a single second. I tell every single person I know about what we have here, and I’m so incredibly honored to be inducted into this sacred club, especially at this point in my life.”

Before she wrapped up her speech, Taylor emphasized, “It’s not lost on me how crazy this is, and I will cherish it forever because Nashville is the place that honed and polished this thing about myself and the thing about my life that I am the most proud of and the most passionate about.”

The induction happened just days after Taylor celebrated the 20th anniversary of her debut album.

“Extra” is celebrating the big anniversary by throwing it back to our 2006 sit-down when she was 16.

In our nearly 20-minute interview, Taylor talked about her first single “Tim McGraw,” MySpace, staying true to herself while chasing her dreams, and the idea of being a role model. Watch now!

Swift hadn’t released her album yet, but she talked about the importance of staying humble when fame was just around the corner!

She stressed, “I think being humble about where you are, no matter how far along you are, is so important because there are artists that get to the position… and are just all of a sudden requesting all sorts of things and, you know, thinking they’re better than everybody… For me, it’s always been so important to stay who you were in the beginning.”

When asked if she felt like she was a star yet, Taylor answered, “I don’t think I’ve reached stardom. I mean, I can walk around public places and, you know, nobody’s really staring or anything.”