Susan Saint James of ‘McMillan & Wife,’ ‘Kate & Allie’ Dies at 80

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Susan Saint James, the widely admired, lovably no-nonsense half of two iconic TV pairs — on “McMillan & Wife” and “Kate & Allie” — has died.

She was 80.

People magazine reports she died October 26 after a pancreatic cancer diagnosis. She had been photographed for the outlet looking vibrant in May.

Saint James, who was married to TV exec Dick Ebersol, was a TV and movie veteran who had spent her later years focused on activism.

Her family remembered her as a person “generous with her time and energy, which she valued more than money,” someone “instinctively drawn to whoever needed lifting up. She taught her children to pause, be kind and look out for other people.”

The statement went on, “She never met a stranger. Every person she met became the most important person in the room at that moment, from a fellow board member to the clerk at the shoe store, who usually walked away knowing her entire life story.”

In 2004, Saint James lost her son Teddy in a Colorado plane crash that killed two others, but which was survived by her husband and their son Charlie.

The family statement noted, “Her defining act: weeks after losing her youngest son, Teddy, in the November 28, 2004, plane crash, she delivered his eulogy as a note to each of her other children and her husband, giving them words to heal. Even in the deepest grief of her life, she put everyone else first. Days after the crash she sat with Tim Russert to thank the people who had reached out and to tell them the family was okay.”

“She brought that same fire and positivity to everything that followed, and never lost it,” it concluded.

Saint James was born Susan Jane Miller on August 14, 1946, in L.A., but was raised in Rockford, Illinois.

Her first TV appearance was in the TV movie “Fame Is the Name of the Game” opposite Tony Franciosa, becoming a regular when it launched as a series under the title “The Name of the Game” (1968-71).

She won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for the show in 1969 and was nominated twice more for her work on the show.

During this early, frenetically busy period in her career, she was also on episodes of the Raymond Burr series “Ironside” (1967-68), recurred on “It Takes a Thief” (1968-70) opposite Robert Wagner, and appeared in the features “P.J.” (1967), “Where Angels Go Trouble Follows!” (1968), “What’s So Bad About Feeling Good?” (1968), “Jigsaw” (1970), and “The Cockeyed Cowboys of Calico County” (1970).

Immediately after “The Name of the Game,” she was cast as Rock Hudson’s much younger, acerbic wife Sally on the police procedural series “McMillan & Wife,” a big hit across six seasons (1971-1976). Part of “NBC Mystery Movie” with “Columbo” and “McCloud,” it aired on a rotated basis so wound up with a relatively few 40 episodes.

Saint James garnered three Emmy nominations for her work on the series.

Throughout the ‘70s, Saint James was a TV-movie queen — she made more than a dozen in her career — though did appear in the film “Outlaw Blues” (1977) and in her friend George Hamilton’s self-financed mega-hit “Love at First Bite” (1979). A disco-era vampire comedy, it became her most successful work on the big screen.

After guesting on “M*A*S*H” (1980), she starred in “How to Beat the High Cost of Living” (1980), an of-the-moment inflation comedy with Jane Curtin and Jessica Lange, and “Carbon Copy” (1981), a comedy about a white exec with an illegitimate Black son.

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Her biggest impression on TV arrived when she teamed up with her old co-star Jane Curtin on the sitcom “Kate & Allie” (1984-1989). Like much of her work, it was funny but with a distinctly topical edge — it was about divorced single moms rooming together, allowing for situations that commented on women relying on their own resources to survive in the modern economy.

The show lasted a remarkable 122 episodes after having been a mid-season replacement, and her performance earned her two more Emmy nominations.

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After the intensive work schedule on “Kate & Allie,” Saint James — who had met her third husband, Ebersol, while hosting “SNL” in 1981 — took a step back from acting.

Going forward, she did limited voice work and made just eight more on-camera appearances in TV series, miniseries, and movies across 37 years, including guest spots on “The Drew Carey Show” (1996), “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (2006), and three episodes of “Upload” (2020-2022).

By the ‘90s, Saint James had devoted herself to charitable endeavors and her family.