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Savannah Chrisley, 29, has some big news to share!

The reality star took to her podcast and Instagram to reveal she’s engaged and pregnant.

During her latest episode of “Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley,” she dished on her “dream relationship” with a man named Jason.

Savannah explained that he’s in politics and that they met around the time that Savannah was campaigning for her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley’s release from prison.

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She started dating Jason in July 2025 and they got engaged in the Cayman Islands in December.

Chrisley gushed, “The ring is insane and it’s everything I ever wanted,” while confessing their age gap is “huge.”

The star insisted, “I would rather 20 phenomenal years with someone than 50 meh years with someone.”

She also posted the news on Instagram, writing, “I’ve prayed for this life. I’ve cried for this life. And there were moments I truly wondered if this life would ever be mine. 🥹🤍”

“The past few years have taken me through fires I never imagined I’d have to walk through. Seasons of heartbreak, loss, and moments when I didn’t know if I would ever make it to the other side. I wondered if I would ever find my forever… if I would ever feel safe enough to truly breathe again. And then God sent me J. 🤍”

She went on, “Right in the middle of the heartbreak. Before all the pieces were put back together. And somehow, he began healing parts of me he never broke.”

Savannah called him, “My protector. My fiercest fighter. My most loyal person. My lover. My safe place. A man with the patience of Job (and Lord knows he needs it 🤣). The one who makes me laugh even on my hardest days.”

She said, “For the first time in a long time, I feel safe. I feel fulfilled. I can finally exhale. I found my forever in you. 💍”

The “Chrisley Knows Best” star added, “And just when I thought my heart couldn’t hold any more love, God gave us our sweetest blessing yet… we’re having a BABY! 🥹👶🏼”

She went on, “J, watching the way you already love and protect our baby before he/she has even entered this world has made me fall in love with you in an entirely new way. Not a single doctor’s appointment missed. Constantly caring for me, talking about our baby, and reminding me how beautiful my growing bump is. I thank God every day that this baby gets to call you Daddy. 🤍”

Savannah later continued, “From heartbreak to healing. From surviving to living. From praying for my forever to building a family with him.”

“Only God could have written this story. 😭🤍 Here’s to forever, J… and the sweetest little blessing we can’t wait to meet. 💍👶”

Savannah included a video that featured her baby bump, ultrasound photos, and glimpses of Jason!