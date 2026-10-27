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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly escaped England, just days after the shocking allegations of child sexual abuse against her father Thomas Markle.

Hello magazine reports the couple are taking a family trip with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet overseas.

A close source to Meghan told the outlet, “She’s just really, really upset. She keeps on looking at Lili and she’s in tears, and thinking about all the children, the alleged victims. She has young children herself.”

“She decided a while ago, before this happened, that she was going to take herself away from the media and not look at anything, for her own mental health,” the insider added. “But obviously, she’s been getting sent a lot of messages from friends in the UK and people all over saying how sorry they are, but it's just been an emotional rollercoaster for her. She’s in bits.”

“Extra” spoke with Hello magazine’s Emmy Griffiths, who delves into the British monarchy and their modern family in Hello’s weekly “A Right Royal Podcast."

Discussing Meghan’s mental state, Emmy said, “We understand from a friend of Meghan’s that she is pretty devastated by everything that is going on… She’s been in tears an awful lot, so she’s not in a good place.”

Last week, Markle released her first statement on the allegations against her father.

In a statement to People magazine, Meghan said, “I am deeply distressed at the news that has come to light in the last 24 hours, and my thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed.”

The Duchess of Sussex revealed she learned of past allegations against her father in 2018, the same year she married Prince Harry.

She explained, “In 2018, a letter was sent to the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection. That letter was subsequently shared with me. It made troubling and disturbing allegations against my father and I was given assurances that these were being investigated.”

Meghan went on, “I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications’ distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children, was for one reason: to protect them.”

She insisted, “I trusted that the authorities were doing the same for other families. Although the breadth of what has now been uncovered is more sickening than one could ever imagine, my sincerest hope is that justice will be fully served and that the priority remains the safety and protection of innocent children.”

Thomas has vehemently denied the allegations, telling DailyMail.com that they are “sick lies.”