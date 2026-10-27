Noah Wyle’s Wife Sara Convinced Him to Accept People's Sexiest Man Alive Title

Jeff Lipsky/People

Noah Wyle is People magazine’s 2026 Sexiest Man Alive!

“The Pitt” star told the mag he couldn’t believe it, confessing, “I thought that sounded like a prank — just not in a million years did I think that this would be an honor bestowed on me.”

His wife Sara, however, convinced him to accept the honor.

Wyle explained, “She thinks I’m a good guy and that the kind of person that I am and the kind of father I am, the kind of husband I am, is worth promoting. I thought, ‘Okay, if you say so.’”

He added, “She was very pleased that this reflects well on her taste.”

The actor also gave a glimpse into their relationship, sharing the most romantic thing he's done for Sara.

"When my wife and I were first courting, I had two kids from a previous marriage, and we weren’t always able to be together because I’d have them, and for almost a year I didn’t introduce everybody," he said. "So when we weren’t together, I would make these gifts for my wife. I’d make a book with photographs and mementos of things that we’d done on dates and drawings and poems and things that I’d find. Just ways of being able to do something for her when we were apart that I thought she’d like when we saw each other again."

The actor also delved into life at home these days and the division of labor, revealing, “I like to think I dabble in just about every domestic activity. I am the dish maven. The sink is my domain.”

He added, “And I would recommend more guys get into the dishwashing, because it’s very therapeutic. You can just zone out and think about whatever you want while you’re doing those dishes, and while you’re doing those dishes and thinking about whatever you want, it looks to the rest of the world as if you’re just contributing in a really significant way, but you’re really hiding,” he laughs. “You’re not having to participate in things you don’t want to participate in. You can just go hang out in the kitchen, think your thoughts, do those dishes — so I do dishes.”

That’s not all! He also does “half the cooking, half the dog responsibilities, hopefully half the parenting.”

He insisted, “My wife’s way better at laundry, but I fold well. She will tell you that I never pick up dog poop. I would counter that occasionally I do, but she’s quicker at it.”

When it comes to cooking, he likes to make breakfast.

“There’s something very centering about making food for everybody in the morning and getting the kitchen kind of cleaned up for the day,” he explained. “And I like watching everybody eat the food that I’ve made and sort of start their day off with a base level of nutrition.”

Wyle also talked about his kids. He shares Owen, 24, Auden, 21, with his ex-wife Tracy Warbin, and 11-year-old Frances with Sara.

Noah shared how his older kids reacted to the SMA news, saying Owen “is super practical.”

Wyle continued, "He was like, 'Oh, this is going to make my life so much harder now. But that’s cool, Dad. But also, you invite a lot of haters too.’”

His daughter Auden told him, “No way, no way.”

Wyle is sure "she’s going to tease me about this for the next 50 years.”

He’s also expecting some "ribbing from friends and family for sure.”

The 55-year-old now shares the honor with his “ER” co-star George Clooney.