Genie Francis Gets Emotional Remembering Tony Geary, Talks Daytime Emmys Honor (Exclusive)

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“General Hospital’s” Genie Francis is one half of America’s most popular soap super couple ever, Luke and Laura, playing opposite Tony Geary.

“Extra’s” Derek Hough spoke with Genie, who remembered her late scene partner.

Getting emotional, Francis said, “I’m going to cry. He made me who I am today. I learned so much from this man. He was so loving and so kind.”

Genie celebrated his legacy on the show, too, saying as her character, “Thank you for the dance.”

Genie noted, “He provided that. If I was in his arms, I could do it.”

In 2007, Francis thanked Geary after she won her first Emmy.

Genie shared a big secret to Derek, saying, “I wear Tony Geary’s cologne.”

She explained, “I just remember hugging him and smelling him and I said, ‘Oh, it smells so good.’ And he told me what it was and he said, ‘It’s unisex. You can wear it.’”

This year, Genie is set to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at Friday’s Daytime Emmy Awards.

Presenting her with the award will be her husband of 40 years, actor and director Jonathan Frakes.

Along with calling it a “a wonderful feeling of accomplishment,” Francis commented, “It feels incredibly safe and takes a lot of my nerves out of it because I know he’s another one who’s just not going to let me screw up, right?”