Demi Lovato Briefly Hospitalized for Allergic Reaction

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Demi Lovato was admitted to the hospital but has already been discharged!

In a now-deleted Instagram Story, she posted a pic of herself hooked up to an IV.

In the pic posted by TMZ, she wrote, “Sooooo i’m either allergic to passionfruit or sushi now.”

In another post, Lovato insisted, “I’m fine!!”

Nearly 20 years ago, Demi opened up about suffering an allergic reaction on the set of “Sonny with a Chance.”

In 2009, she told Just Jared Jr., “I actually had an allergic reaction the day we shot that. I had to go home early because they couldn’t just cover me up with makeup since I was red and itchy. I guess I was allergic to something in egg salad. But it was actually really funny and amusing.”

Years after the interview, Lovato discussed being allergic to pet dander.