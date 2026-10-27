Danny Masterson Loses Rape Conviction Appeal

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Danny Masterson, 50, has lost his appeal of a 2023 rape conviction, Variety reports.

Masterson was accused of drugging and sexually assaulting three women in L.A. that he met in the early 2000s. In May 2023, he was found guilty of two of three rape charges and sentenced to 30 years in prison.

The actor, who starred on “That ’70s Show,” has denied any wrongdoing.

Variety reports that a panel of three judges responded to his appeal with an 89-page ruling.

The Wrap reports Masterson had made several arguments for appeal, including that his defense attorney failed to “present any of an unparalleled trove of evidence” to help his case or call certain rebuttal witnesses to testify.

His appeal also accused the trial judge of showing bias against Scientology. Masterson is a famous Scientologist.