Cynthia Nixon & Carrie Coon Want a Taylor Swift ‘Gilded Age’ Cameo — Who She Could Play! (Exclusive)

Karolina Wojtasik/HBO

Cynthia Nixon wowed in a white fringe dress at the Season 4 premiere of “The Gilded Age” in NYC.

“Extra” spoke with Cynthia, who is ready for a Taylor Swift cameo on the show!

When Cynthia learned that Taylor was a fan of the show, she gave her suggestion on what role the hitmaker could play.

Nixon said, “I think that Taylor could be someone at Oscar and Enid’s new salons, perhaps even a singer.”

Cynthia agreed that they have to work on getting Taylor on the show!

“Extra” also spoke with Cynthia’s co-star Carrie Coon, who reacted to Taylor’s Bertha Russell impression.

Coon called Swift’s impression of her character “on point.”

Carrie said she is very open to a cameo by Taylor on the show, telling us, “If she calls, we will answer.”

Carrie also revealed what kind of character she wants Taylor to play, saying, “She would play an upper-crust socialite… Bertha-adjacent, maybe like Enid Winterton’s cousin, a nemesis for me.”