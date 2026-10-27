‘Beyond the Gates’ Stars React to Making Daytime Emmys History! (Exclusive)

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The nasty fights, the ultimate betrayals, and those steamy love scenes!

“Beyond the Gates” is the juicy soap that was a hit right out of the gate.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with stars Karla Mosley and Tamara Tunie about making Daytime Emmys History with 15 total nominations.

Karla shared, “It’s an ongoing celebration.”

Tamara, who plays Karla’s mom on the show, added, “It’s extraordinary. I mean, this show is making history form the moment we started rolling camera.”

The show, which has a predominately Black cast, is about a wealthy Black family living in a gated Maryland community.

This is also the first time two Black actresses have been nominated in the coveted Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category.

Tamara noted, “To be nominated for lead actor for the first time in my career is incredible.”

Karla called it fun to share this moment with Tamara.

When a show producer called Karla to deliver the news, she reacted, “Is Tamara nominated, too?”

While they are nominated in the same category, there’s no competition between the two!

Tamara quipped, “I would never compete with my daughter.”