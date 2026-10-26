Vincent Paterson Gets Emotional About Michael Jackson at the Dancers Against Cancer Gala of the Stars

John Salangsang/Shutterstock for Dancers Against Cancer

Last week, renowned director and choreographer Vincent Paterson was honored at the Dancers Against Cancer 2026 Gala of the Stars.

Paterson was presented with the Vanguard Award by Tony Selznick and Julie McDonald at the star-studded show, hosted by Maks Chmerkovskiy at the Beverly Hilton.

Vincent is known for his work with pop icons Michael Jackson and Madonna, creating some of the most recognizable performances in pop culture, from the King of Pop’s “Smooth Criminal” and “Bad” tour to Madonna’s Blond Ambition tour and iconic “Vogue” performances.

During his acceptance speech, Paterson said, “Dance is the language I spoke for over 50 years. It opened my eyes to possibilities, gave me a key to so many creative doors, and inspired me to become the artist that I am.”

Holding back tears, Paterson told the crowd, “Sorry, I get very emotional talking about Michael. I’m so grateful that the work I got to do with Michael and Madonna let me know that I had a hand in changing pop culture.”