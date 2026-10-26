Tom Brady & Candice Swanepoel: New Couple Alert (Report)

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Tom Brady, 49, and Candice Swanepoel, 38, are reportedly dating!

Us Weekly broke the news with a source revealing they have been together “for a while.”

A People magazine insider adds that Tom and Candice started seeing each other at least a few months ago.

“They both live in Miami, so it’s very convenient,” the People source said. “They’re spending a lot of time together.”

Another source told People, “Candice and Tom have been dating for months. She’s been very secretive and selective about who she’s told about their dating. When they have met up, they’ve gone [to great] lengths not to be spotted.”

So far, the stars have not publicly confirmed the claims.

Tom was previously linked to stars like Irina Shayk and Alix Earle, following his split from wife Gisele Bündchen in 2022.

Brady and Bündchen were married for 13 years and share son Benjamin, 16, and daughter Vivian, 13.

Tom is also the father of son Jack, 19, with ex Bridget Moynahan.