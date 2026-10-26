Taylor Swift 20th Anniversary: She Talks ‘Tim McGraw,’ MySpace & More in 2006 Interview

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“Extra” is celebrating the 20th anniversary of Taylor Swift’s debut album “Taylor Swift” by throwing it back to our 2006 sit-down when she was 16.

In our nearly 20-minute interview, Taylor talked about her first single “Tim McGraw,” MySpace, staying true to herself while chasing her dreams, and the idea of being a role model.

At the time, Swift was finally getting the attention she deserved after years of hard work. She admitted, “My head is absolutely spinning from how fast things are happening because it’s been so amazing and I’ve wanted this for so long.”

Swift noted that she wrote “every song” on her debut album.

Of her single “Tim McGraw,” Taylor explained that it was about “how haunting music can be,” and not the country singer himself.

She explained, “I came up with this song, the hook of it, when I was in math class my freshman year… I was dating a guy who was about to go off to college. So, I knew we were going to break up and I knew, you know, that was going to go down and I was just thinking of things I knew would remind him of me.”

Taylor recalled the very early beginnings of her music career, saying, “I started dragging my parents around to festivals and fairs and karaoke contests when I was like 10. Came to Nashville for the first time when I was 11 and had this demo CD of me singing karaoke music and walked into every major record label and was like, ‘Hey, I’m Taylor. I’m 11. I want a record deal. Call me.’”

Things started rolling once she moved to Nashville. She shared, “I moved to Nashville with my family when I was 13 and got a publishing deal with Sony when I was 14. So that’s when I started really working as a songwriter, as a paid songwriter, in Nashville.”

Taylor also opened up about the years of rejection she faced before signing a record deal. She commented, “I had a lot of rejection when I was younger because, you know, there aren’t that many record labels that want to sign a 10-year-old.”

Swift hadn’t released her album yet, but she talked about the importance of staying humble when fame was just around the corner!

She stressed, “I think being humble about where you are, no matter how far along you are, is so important because there are artists that get to the position… and are just all of a sudden requesting all sorts of things and, you know, thinking they’re better than everybody… For me, it’s always been so important to stay who you were in the beginning.”

Swift was staying connected with her fans through the social media platform MySpace. She said, “I go on MySpace every single night and try to comment back everyone that I can… As many people as I can possibly say thank you to, I’m going to.”

At the time, her MySpace had reached “2 million plays” and she had around 30,000 friends on the platform.

Taylor also shared her take on fame, saying, “I’ve always tried to be really open with people… I just really don’t really feel bad about telling people stuff because, you know, you shouldn’t be guarded. You asked for this, you know, and I’m just so happy to be here.”

When asked if she felt like she reached stardom, Taylor answered, “I don’t think I’ve reached stardom. I mean, I can walk around public places and, you know, nobody’s really staring or anything.”

It was years before her dating life become major public consumption.

Swift wasn’t dating anyone then, saying, “It’s cool to be independent.”

Taylor revealed the qualities of her ideal guy, saying, “Someone who can be really, really understanding because I’m gone all the time. I’m never home. And someone who can basically have a phone relationship and see me every once in a while and not really complain about it that much… Someone who understands what I’m going through and who can learn about music.”

Taylor also spilled on her star crushes, naming Jake Owen and Channing Tatum.

As for being a role model to young girls, Taylor commented, “It’s my duty not to let these people down.”

“I still haven’t gotten over the fact that if I sign my name on a piece of paper, it might mean something to somebody,” Swift admitted.