‘Star Trek’ Star Walter Koenig Dead at 90

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“Star Trek” star Walter Koenig has died at the age of 90.

In a statement, Koenig’s rep told Variety, “Today we mourn the passing of Walter Koenig, whose talent, warmth, and unforgettable performances left a lasting mark on generations of fans around the world. He passed of old age at home in North Hollywood last night surrounded by his daughter and niece.”

Koenig’s reps brought attention to his acting achievements, writing, "Best known for his iconic role as Pavel Chekov in ‘Star Trek: The Original Series,’ Walter helped inspire audiences with his optimism, humor, and adventurous spirit. Beyond ‘Star Trek,’ his long and distinguished career showcased his versatility as an actor and his genuine love for his craft. His remarkable talent continued to shine in his later years, most recently with his performance in the short film ‘Mr. Fleischmann,’ for which he received the Platinum Award for Best Actor at the 2026 Independent Shorts Awards — a fitting recognition of a lifetime devoted to his craft.”

“Walter’s legacy extends far beyond the screen. Through countless convention appearances and interactions with fans, he shared his kindness, wit, and appreciation with everyone fortunate enough to meet him. He understood what Star Trek meant to people and embraced the community that grew around it,” the statement continued. "On behalf of all of us, we extend our deepest condolences to Walter’s family, friends, colleagues, and the millions of fans whose lives he touched over the decades.”

His reps ended their statement with a message to Walter. They wrote, “Thank you, Walter, for the memories, the inspiration, and for boldly going where few have gone before.”