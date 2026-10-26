Looney Tunes Voice Actor Eric Bauza Dies at 46

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Eric Bauza, the voice of beloved Looney Tunes‘ characters Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety and Porky Pig, has died. He was 46.

His family shared the news on Instagram on Sunday. They wrote, "Eric Bauza, Emmy Award-winning voice actor and the modern voice of iconic Looney Tunes characters Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, along with dozens of other beloved cartoon characters, has passed away suddenly. More details to come.”

According to the Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s Office, Bauza passed away on Oct. 25.

His cause of death was listed as hypertensive cardiovascular disease with other significant conditions listed as sleep apnea and class 2 obesity.

Eric had just posted a photo from the LightBox Expo in Pasadena on Saturday.

Bauza took over the Looney Tunes voice work from Mel Blanc and made his debut in "Marvin the Martian” in 2011.

In recent years he worked on projects like "Space Jam: A New Legacy” (2021), "The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie” (2024) and “Coyote vs. Acme” (2026).

Bauza had hundreds of voice credits, including many outside of Looney Tunes like "Lego Star Wars: The Mandalorian” (2026) and “Minions & Monsters.”

In 2025, “Extra” spoke with Eric about “The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie.”

He spoke about how great the movie was for kids, including his own son.