JAY-Z to Headline 2027 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Getty Images

JAY-Z will perform at the Apple Music Super Bowl LXI Halftime Show!

This year’s game will take place Feb. 14, 2027 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

The NFL and Apple Music confirmed the news on X and YouTube with a black and white video of the rapper sitting in a stadium seat alongside some goats with the message, "GOAT’s out of the bag. @sc #AppleMusicHalftime #SBLXI"

JAY-Z said in a statement, “From Reasonable Doubt to standing on the Super Bowl Halftime stage, this has been a journey. Thirty years of music, work, and culture on the world’s biggest stage. This run continues to be a dream come true.”

Just days ago Puck and Deadline reported that JAY-Z would be this year’s halftime performer.

JAY-Z’s entertainment company Roc Nation started producing the Super Bowl halftime shows in 2019, but he has never been the headliner.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement “When we first reached an agreement with Roc Nation to produce the show, I had just one request: that JAY-Z take the stage himself one day, whenever the moment felt right to him. I couldn’t be more excited for fans around the world to experience the artistry, creativity and cultural impact he will bring to the Super Bowl stage.”