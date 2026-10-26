JaNa Craig on Microdrama Series, Keeping Love Life Private & New Lash Brand (Exclusive)

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“Love Island USA” alum JaNa Craig is dishing on her microdrama series “The Compatibility Experiment,” produced by Issa Rae.

“Extra” spoke with JaNa about working with Issa, her dating life, and her “Love Island” friendships.

Calling Issa “the queen,” JaNa raved, “I was so grateful that she gave me this opportunity and it was, like, one of the best experiences ever.”

Craig described it as a “scripted show of a reality TV show.”

Playing a host on the show, she teased, “It’s couples that are thinking that they’re going to go onto this, like, trivia game show, not realizing that it’s their relationships that are going to be tested.”

While JaNa is focused on acting right now, she still keeps in touch with the “Love Island” cast.

She shared, “I’m still friends with everyone, like the main cast members. I invited a lot of them to my birthday. I check on them often.”

Craig is opting to keep her love a “cute mystery.”

She explained, “I think, like, privacy in certain areas of your life is really important. Especially your love life. I don’t want people to, like, you know, weigh in on it and have, like, an opinion. I just want to be happy. I want to be peaceful.”

JaNa joked that she wouldn’t spill on her love life until she was engaged!

Craig did reveal the qualities that her ideal man would have, saying, “He has to have a really good relationship with God… He needs to be humble and just respectful… Just a respectful man that knows how to treat a woman but most importantly maybe have a good relationship with your mom.”

As for dealbreakers, JaNa said, “Guys with bad credit… How they treat waiters at a restaurant… the ones that are disrespectful and dismissive, I can’t, ’cause I was a waitress for, like, six years.”

Craig is also promoting her new lash brand with styles named for her closest friends, launching November 6.